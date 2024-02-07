Nearly 2,000 Afghan migrants expelled from Pakistan and Iran

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Migrants and Repatriation of Afghanistan has announced that close to two thousand Afghan migrants were expelled from Pakistan and Iran in a single day.

On Thursday, February 8th, the ministry stated in a statement that approximately 1,563 Afghan migrants were expelled from Iran and returned to the country.

According to the ministry’s statement, these migrants re-entered the country through the Islam Qala-Herat border on February 7th.

Additionally, the ministry added that around 212 Afghan migrants returned to the country from Pakistan after being expelled on Wednesday through the Spin Boldak border in Kandahar province. The Ministry of Migrants clarified that the returning migrants include both families and individuals.

Recently, Iran and particularly Pakistan have intensified the expulsion of undocumented Afghan migrants, but in the latest report from the UN Refugee Agency, it was stated that the Pakistani government has extended the registration cards for Afghan registered migrants until the end of March 2024. Despite the extension of registration cards for Afghan migrants by the Pakistani government, Pakistani officials have expelled over half a million Afghan migrants amidst a harsh winter and dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

As a result, many of the returnees are facing significant challenges, including a lack of shelter, food, medical treatment, job opportunities, and means of livelihood. This situation exacerbates the already precarious conditions in Afghanistan, highlighting the urgent need for international support and assistance to address the humanitarian crisis affecting Afghan migrants.