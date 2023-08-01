Need stressed for increasing UK-Pakistan bilateral trade to £ 10 billion

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP): London-based prominent Pakistani businessman Raja Muhammad Adil on Sunday said that there are great opportunities to develop business relations between the UK and Pakistan which need to be exploited.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a reception in the honor of Raja Muhammad Adil in which he shared his life long struggle in the UK and achievements in the field of business.

He said that he went to London in 1963 and started his professional life there as a bus driver. However, later he started business life from a small shop and achieved remarkable success in the field of business.

He said that all these achievements were the result of continuous hard work and struggle. In London, he has always helped Pakistanis and some of them have made a mark in politics and business.

In his message to the youth, Raja Muhammad Adil said that today’s youth is looking for shortcuts for success, but success in any field requires constant hard work and struggle with integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid tribute to Raja Muhammad Adil for achieving numerous achievements in the field of business.

He said that Raja Muhammad Adil is an ambassador of Pakistan in London and has also been playing an active role in the UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce.

He said that Pakistani investors based in Britain should focus on business and investment in Pakistan, which will increase FDI in our country and give confidence to other foreign investors.

Talking about trade between Pakistan and UK, he said that the bilateral trade between the two countries is less than 5 billion pounds which is not in line with the actual potential of both, so there is a need to accelerate efforts to increase the bilateral trade volume to at least 10 billion pounds per year between the two countries.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General of UBG Zafar Bakhtawari in his address said that personalities like Raja Muhammad Adil are a role model for today’s youth and youth should benefit from their experiences to achieve success in life.

He said that Raja Muhammad Adil is one of the most successful Pakistani businessmen in London and his success is based on the principles of hard work, dedication and honesty, so today’s youth should also follow the same principles to excel in life.