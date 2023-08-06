Police deployed at Zaman Park to quell protests by PTI workers

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Police have been deployed in Zaman Park outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The police contingent has been put on alert to prevent possible protests by the PTI workers against Imran Khan’s arrest, police sources said.

The situation in Zaman Park is under control, and no worker of the PTI is present outside Imran Khan’s residence, they added.

There are orders to arrest the protesting workers on sight, they stated.

On the other hand, PTI chairman Imran Khan spent his first night after arrest in a ‘C class’ barrack of Attock Jail.

It is learnt that the PTI chairman will not be allowed to order food from home, and he will have to eat only that food prepared in the jail.

A police team had taken the PTI chairman to PIMS Hospital Islamabad where a team of doctors conducted a medical examination of him.

The PTI chairman was supposed to be shifted to Adiala Jail after the medical check-up, but he was shifted to Attock Jail and kept in a high-security zone lock-up due to security concerns.

The PTI chairman has been provided facilities in the jail as per the jail menu.

According to the jail sources, Imran Khan will be provided with food as per the manual, and he will be allowed to keep essential items such as a towel, tissue paper, drinking water, glasses, tasbih and a watch with him in the barrack.

The jail administration has provided water, chairs and mats to sleep on the ground in the lock-up. Other facilities such as air-coolers and air-conditioners have been subject to court orders.

It is to be noted here that PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday, half an hour after a district and sessions court in Islamabad found him guilty and sentenced him to three-year jail and disqualified him from politics for five years in Toshakhana criminal case.