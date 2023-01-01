Neha Rajpoot gives birth to second child

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Well-known supermodel and actor Neha Rajpoot has given birth to a baby boy.

Tweeting about his wife and the new guest, her husband Shahbaz Taseer said, “My wife has given birth to a beautiful and lovely child. Son Salman Rafeel Taseer and his mother are healthy.”

This is the second baby boy from the couple.

Shahbaz Taseer, son of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, and supermodel Neha Rajpoot tied the knot in 2021.

It is the second marriage of Shahbaz Taseer.

Shahbaz Taseer in a tweet gave the good news about the newborn and informed his followers about the name of the new guest.

In his message, he requested his followers to pray for the family.