Erica Robin crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

KARACHI: Erica Robin was crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 during the live stream of the national pageant on Thursday, via the official YouTube channel of Miss Universe.

Karachi’s beauty queen Erica Robin has been crowned “Miss Universe Pakistan 2023”, becoming the first-ever woman from the country to win the title.

The 24-year-old model will now represent Pakistan at Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador this November.

Jessica Wilson, a 28-year-old cyber security engineer, from from Rawalpindi was named first runner-up while Hira Inam (24), from from Lahore, Malyka Alvi (19), from Pennsylvania, and Sabrina Wasim (26) were the rest of the finalists.

“I am honoured and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan,” Robin said upon winning the Miss Universe Pakistan title.

The beauty pageant says she participated in the contest to present the world soft image of Pakistan.

It is learnt that Pakistani beauty queens will take part in World Miss Universe competition to be held in EL Salvador, Central America this November.

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that the beauty queens are going to represent Pakistan in Miss Universe competition.