Nepra increases electricity tariff by Rs4.92 per unit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) increased the electricity tariff by 4.92 per unit, on Monday.

According to a notification, the price has been hiked due to February’s fuel adjustment and new rates will be changed from consumers in the bill of April.

According to sources, there will be an additional burden of about 40 billion rupees on people.

Last week, the government announced an increase in electricity traffic by Rs2 75 per unit. It said the cost of electricity was increased in the second quarter of the current financial year and the additional collections from customers will be made in April, May and June.