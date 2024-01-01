Netanyahu demands answers from IDF

FP Report

TEL AVIV: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, demands answers from, and an investigation by, the IDF regarding the exercise that simulated the abduction of an Arab by a resident of Judea and Samaria.

Prime Minister Netanyahu:

“This fictitious scenario is detached from reality, undeserving and does an injustice to an entire and dear public, the residents of Judea and Samaria, at a time when many of them are fighting and also giving their lives in defense of Israel. I am not prepared to accept such insensitivity toward our brothers and sisters in Judea and Samaria.