Iranian and Russian documents show interesting information regarding production of UAVs

Courtesy: Clash Report

MOSCOW: In a startling revelation, internal Iranian and Russian documents detailing their collaboration in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have surfaced online, sending shockwaves through international security circles. The leaked information sheds light on a clandestine partnership focused on the development and production of a range of advanced UAVs, including the Shahed-238 kamikaze jet UAV equipped with satellite guidance and thermal imaging capabilities, alongside the reconnaissance and kamikaze models Shahed-107B, Shahed-107C, and Shahed-101P. The documents, cleverly disguised under the innocuous code name “Dolphin 632 type motor boat,” expose sensitive data regarding production facilities, concluded contracts, supply channels to Russia, transportation methods, and more, highlighting a significant breach in information security protocols.

According to the leaked papers, Russia had ambitious plans to produce a staggering 6,000 Iranian UAVs under license at its facilities over a span of 2.5 years, with a total contract value amounting to a whopping 108.5 billion rubles ($1.75 billion). The agreement encompasses the transfer of cutting-edge technologies, equipment, software, and the delivery of the extensive UAV sets, signaling a deepening cooperation between the two nations in the realm of military technology, albeit under the veil of secrecy and coded terminology.