Netanyahu’s corruption trial to start on March 17

JERUSALEM (AA): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial is set to start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds the third round of general elections.

In January, Israel’s Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu after he failed to gain parliamentary immunity.

Netanyahu can legally stay in power until he is indicted by the Israeli high court.

The Israeli prime minister has been facing charges which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust.