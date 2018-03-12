Newly elected senator take oath

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The newly-elected senators took oath on Monday and are all set to elect the chairman of the upper house today.

Senator Sardar Yaqoob Nasir, administered the oath, who has been appointed as presiding officer for the much-anticipated polls by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Nomination papers for Senate chairman and deputy chairman will then be submitted in the Senate Secretariat at noon.

Both the opposition and PML-N claimed the majority in the senate polls.

A total of 53 votes are needed to win the posts.

