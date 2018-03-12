Anti-polio drive begins in Western provinces of Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The anti-polio campaign started in western provinces of Afghanistan with the target to vaccinate 1.3 million children.

Mohammad Asif Kabir, deputy head of Herat health department told local Afghan media that more than 1.3 million children under the age of five against polio in the provinces of Herat, Badghis and Farah will be vaccinated in this campaign.

He appealed to the armed opponents and their families to cooperate with the volunteers so that their children can remain healthy.

Poliovirus is causative agent of poliomyelitis (commonly known as polio), and is a human enterovirus and member of the family of Picornaviridae.

