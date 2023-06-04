Next govt to face financial challenges: Fazl

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that the previous government’s ruthless treatment of the country’s economy the next government will face severe challenges for its restoration.

Addressing a press conference here at Mufti Mahmood Secretariat, after two days meeting with the party’s central members, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the meeting focused on the government’s commitment to prioritizing relief for the common people. He said that the incidents of May 9, which included attacks on state institutions, were condemned and labeled as a dark chapter in history.

He said that the government was advised to take strict measures in response to such incidents. Pakistan was given a secular identity so the party workers called for actions to restore Islamic identity, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Foreign policy was highlighted as a means to protect Pakistan’s interests and develop better bilateral relations with regional and neighboring countries, Maulana added.

The meeting discussed the United Nations resolutions that were ignored regarding Kashmir issue and human rights, he said. He said that investments of China in various sectors were welcomed, adding the economic friendship between Pakistan and China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project were made more strengthen. The party central leadership was assigned the task of election preparations in all four provinces, he said.

Immediate restoration efforts were demanded for the storm-ravaged areas of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Karak. President Erdogan’s victory in the third consecutive election in Turkey was also acknowledged and congratulated in the meeting. The PTI members were questioned about their loyalty to Pakistan’s stability beyond their own interests. Reference was made to their association with foreign countries, which raised concerns over their commitment to the country, he said.

Maulana said when attacks occur on government buildings in foreign countries, strong action is taken. The recent incidents in Peshawar, including the BRT, Malam Jabba, and Billion Tree, were mentioned as examples of the need for swift action. Responding a question, Maulana Fazlur Rehman sadi that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to meet his daughter, as he was in custody despite his wife’s death.

PTI voters were advised to reflect on how their votes have affected the country’s economy negatively. Pakistan’s annual GDP growth has reached zero and major projects have been terminated, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The assumption that Imran Khan will become Prime Minister again was dismissed, and it was suggested that one should not fall into the same hole twice. If a PTI leader wishes to join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), they are welcome, but their past mistakes should not be forgiven and they will face cases must, he said.

Maulana recalled that the previous government received 450 billion rupees from the federal government, but their whereabouts are unknown. The promise of providing 100 billion rupees to erstwhile FATA over ten years was made, but only 86 billion rupees were allocated in the last five years. In the upcoming elections, the JUI-F will form an alliance with the party that supports the religious scholars’ agenda. Nawaz Sharif will have to decide himself about his return to Pakistan, Maulana responded a query.