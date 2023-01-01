Night raid victims’ families in Maidan Wardak demand justice

MAIDAN WARDAK (Agencies): Families of victims of night operations of foreign forces in Chak Maidan Wardak district are demanding justice from international courts and human rights organizations.

They called the event a war crime and asked the international courts to punish the perpetrators for their actions.

Shams Rahman, one of the relatives of the victims, said that as a result of the night operations of foreign forces in 2016, three women were killed and four others, including children, were wounded.

“When they came (security forces), they said that there was Taliban and when everyone came out of the gate, they shot them,” said Shams Rahman.

“We call on the International Court and UN to prosecute these people and pay damages,” said Harm Dil, a relative of victims.

In other provinces, families lost their members over the past 20 years and now they face economic challenges.

“Due to war, many people have been killed and wounded and their families face economic issues,” said Akramullah, a Maidan Wardak resident.

“In the past 20 years, people have suffered losses in Maidan Wardak as a result of wars, and we ask the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations to help these people,” said Nisar Ahmad, a Maidan Wardak resident.

Meanwhile, the governor of Maidan Wardak province said that in the wars of the past two decades, during the operations of foreign forces, hundreds of civilians have been killed, and help will be provided to the families of these victims.

“In the past 20 years, foreign forces were raiding civilians in Maidan Wardak province, and the Islamic Emirate has helped these families,” said Bakhtiyar Maaz, governor of Maidan Wardak.

Meanwhile, the Australian Defense Minister recently announced that after evaluating the war crimes committed by its forces in Afghanistan, this country will pay compensation to the families of the victims.