Nine cases of Corona reported in province

PESHAWAR (APP): As many as nine cases of Corona virus reported as Coronavirus once again started ringing the alarm bell, a report issued by the Health Department said here Thursday.

According to the report issued here Thursday nine cases were reported in the province during one week. The health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted 79 Tests in the week time and among them six coronavirus cases reported in Peshawar and there were zero reports in Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Chitral Lower. However, three cases of coronavirus were reported in Swat where they conducted 66 tests.

The Health Department also issued prevention and control measures to all districts and people are advised to protect themselves from JN-1 by frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water and use of hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable.

To opt for respiratory etiquettes through covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing with elbow, sick patients stay at home, take rest and avoid crowds besides taking social distancing measures until recovery.

In the last one week, nine cases of Corona JN-1 variant have been reported, the report of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

Advisory issued to control spread of JN 1 corona variant: Director PH

Director Public Health (PH), Dr. Irshad Roghani has said that to identify corona variant hospitals have been directed to send samples to public health reference laboratory for genome testing.

He said that advisory has been issued to control spread of JN 1 corona variant and hospitals have been directed to conduct more corona tests of patients having symptoms of diseases like Influenza.

He said that nine new cases of have been reported and new variants of corona JN 1 and JN 1.8 have been identified after genome testing sequencing.

He said that according to World Health Organization the spread ratio of JN 1 variant is 83 percent and advisory has been issued in existing situation for adopting necessary precautionary measures.