Nineteen Bottled Water Brands Deemed Unsafe

FP Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources announced on Tuesday that 19 brands of bottled and mineral water are deemed unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

As per government directives, PCRWR will conduct quarterly monitoring of bottled and mineral water brands and publish the results to raise public awareness.

During January to March, 185 samples of bottled water brands were collected from 21 cities. Upon comparison with Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) standards, it was found that 19 brands were unsafe due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

Six brands, including Hensley Pure Water, Pure Life, Natural Pure Life, Klear, Am Mughal Pure Water, and Nero, were found to have unsafe levels of sodium, while Nero exceeded the permissible limit for total dissolved solids (TDS).

Similarly, Cleana, Orwell, and Still were found to have high levels of arsenic, surpassing the permissible limit. Moreover, Starlay, Al-Faris Water, Nestlo Healthy Water, Nesspure, Pure Life, Natural Pure Life, Nesspak, Geo Max Premium, Cleana, Splash, Karakorum, Heavenly, and 7 Bro were contaminated with bacteria, rendering them unsafe for consumption, as stated in the PCRWR report.