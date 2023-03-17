No change in India’s position on not recognising Taliban: Foreign Ministry

Kabul (Agenices): The External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday there had been no change in India’s position on not recognizing the de facto government in Kabul; the remarks came amid the reports of an Afghan policy body asking officials to attend an online program under the ITEC initiative.

At a media briefing, the spokesperson also said that the Indian side does not issue any note verbal to any entities that New Delhi does not recognize.

The comments came after the beginning of a four-day online course for Afghan diplomats, including Taliban officials.

The Online course was conducted by the E-ITEC from March 14 and will continue till 17 of this month with 18 Afghan participants. This was the first initiative since the Taliban retook power in Kabul.

However, the MEA spokesperson said there had been no change in India’s position on the Taliban regime.

“These courses are also open to nationals of various countries, including Afghanistan. Several Afghan nationals, based in India and Afghanistan, have been participating in these ITEC courses,” Arindam Bagchi said.

“Of course, the online courses do not involve travel to India,” he said.

“Our position on how we see developments in Afghanistan has not changed. I do not think anything should be read into ITEC courses vis-a-vis that. We certainly would not be issuing verbal notes, which are inter-governmental notes, to entities that are not recognized,” he said.

India has not yet recognized the Taliban administration in Afghanistan. It has been pitching for an inclusive and representative government while insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorist activities against other countries. Meanwhile, India has extended its humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan to address the current humanitarian crisis in the country.