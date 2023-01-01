No differences with PML-N: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday responded to the reports of rifts between his party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), saying that there are no “no political differences” between the ruling parties.

“The PPP’s committee will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today once again. There is no political difference with the PML-N, however, there can be differences in policy,” said Bilawal while addressing the media persons after Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab’s oath-taking ceremony.

“There has been a good working relationship with the PML-N leaders. However, it is our right to have a difference of opinion and we will continue to raise it on a relevant forum,” said the PPP chairman. Bilawal said that he doesn’t see any political difference with the PML-N in future as well.

Talking about the concerns of his party, the chairman said that the PPP wants a non-controversial census, adding that they had issues with the previous census as well. “I think that this census will remain controversial in the future,” he added. Bilawal also spoke about the funds for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in Sindh, hoping that the reservation of funds will be resolved and the federal government should contribute to the relief.

He added that they will place the party’s manifesto before the entire nation. He also said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is coming back soon and will go to Lahore. “The PPP has been fighting against politics of hatred and extremism in this city for years and the leaders of PPP have sacrificed their lives for the country and restoration of democracy,” said Bilawal.

The party chairman said that they will respond to the rigging allegations with their performance, adding that “we do not snatch elections, they are snatched from us.” Bilawal assured the people of Karachi that his party has solved the problems in past and will continue to do so. “Karachi is the only city which can save the country and free it from the issues. I will take a personal interest in the issues of Karachi,” he added.

“The politics of division and hatred must be rejected. We will solve the problems of the city by uniting.” “There are many problems in Karachi which are related to the federal and provincial government. However, the provincial government will cooperate with the mayor of Karachi,” he said.

Bilawal further assured the people that tax money collected by the local government will be spent on them, adding that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will work together with the private sector in the city. He said that the issue of water in Karachi will be solved collectively, adding that Murtaza Wahab’s performance will be better than all previous mayors.