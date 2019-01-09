No more chauffeur service for Emirates airline passengers

DUBAI (Khaleejtimes): Emirates airline has implemented a new rule for passengers using its loyal programme Skywards Miles to upgrade their seats to Business Class and First Class.

The Dubai-based carrier, rated one of the world’s safest airlines for 2019 by airlineratings.com, on Monday confirmed that passengers upgrading their tickets to First and Business Class through Skywards Miles will not able to avail complimentary chauffer drive service from the middle of this month.

The airline said this decision has been taken after a careful review of customer feedback and operational considerations. The world’s largest carrier by international passengers numbers was hit hard by high fuel cost and unfavorableeg currency movements during the first-half 2018-19 with profits nose diving 86 per cent to Dh226 million.

“After a careful review of customer take-up and operational considerations, Emirates First and Business Class Classic Reward tickets and Economy to Business Class Upgrade Rewards will no longer be eligible for complimentary chauffeur drive services. This change is effective from March 1, 2019, when new chauffeur drive service reservations will no longer be available in conjunction with these tickets,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“Chauffeur-drive reservations completed prior to 1 March 2019 will be not be impacted. Emirates Skywards members traveling on a redemption ticket will continue to enjoy lounge access, and our generous free baggage allowance based on their class of travel and tier status,” reads the statement.

In July 2018, budget carrier flydubai had announced that Emirates Skywards will become the loyalty programme for both the airlines.

Later in October, Emirates launched an on-demand ground transportation booking app called Emirates Skywards Cabforce which is a mobile travel companion that will offer its loyalty members an affordable transportation service in 27 countries and 117 cities across the world.