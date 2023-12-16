No peace sans Kashmir’s resolution, UN chief, Gen Munir stresses ‘two-state solution’ as key to ending Gaza crisis

F.P. Report

RAWALPINI: During ongoing visit to USA, General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS called on Mr Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General at UN Headquarters, New York.

UNSG warmly welcomed the visit by the COAS and appreciated the contributions made by Pakistan Army and contingents of the Law Enforcement Agencies who have remained committed to the peace and stability of the world. COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the United Nations in all its earnest efforts.

The COAS during his interaction particularly highlighted about the ongoing Kashmir and Gaza issues. COAS said that peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir Dispute is found in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

COAS also condemned unilateral and illegal Indian efforts to change the status of Jammu & Kashmir as it is in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions. COAS reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue and urged the UNSG to mobilize the international community for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy and highlighted that enduring solution to the issue lies in Two State Solution.

COAS particularly shared deep concerns over the plight of the innocent civilians who are being brutally targeted and are not being provided with sufficient humanitarian relief. The UNSG acknowledged the concerns and thanked General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) for the visit to the UN Headquarters.