Norrie beats teammate Boulter’s boyfriend as Britain down Aussies

PERTH (Australia) (AFP): Britain eased to victory over hosts Australia in their United Cup opener on Friday with Cameron Norrie defeating Alex de Minaur the boyfriend of British teammate Katie Boulter.

Boulter showed no mercy to Ajla Tomljanovic, who missed 10 months of action this year due to a knee injury, beating her 6-2, 6-4 to clinch victory for Britain in the mixed teams event.

The British ran out 2-1 winners as Australia saved some honour in prevailing in the mixed doubles.

The winners joined Spain, who beat Brazil 2-1 to begin the competition at the 18-team tournament being staged in Perth and Sydney prior to the Australian Open.

Norrie lifted his level at the end to overcome good friend and training partner Alex de Minaur 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), repeating a victory he earned against the Aussie at the event a year ago.

South Africa-born Norrie, with family in Australia watching, ended a nine-match loss streak against Top 20 opponents as he beat de Minaur in front of a packed-out local crowd.

“I had to dig deep and play bravely in the third set,” Norrie said after a match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.

“At the end of the second set he was firing and I could not match his level.

“We always have great battles, I had to run a lot today. But it’s good to start the year with a win,” added the 28-year-old.

Boulter, ranked 56 in the world, was thrilled to give Britain an unassailable lead on her United Cup debut.

“I’ve been been training well coming in, I’ve tried to work as hard as I could.

“This win starts the year really well. Having the entire team behind really does help you.”

SPAIN EDGE BRAZIL 2-1 TO BEGIN UNITED CUP

World number 11 Beatriz Haddad Maia got her season off to a winning start Friday, but it was not enough to prevent Brazil crashing 2-1 to Spain as the mixed teams United Cup kicked off in Perth.

The tie came down to a deciding doubles rubber, with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sara Sorribes Tormo defeating Haddad Maia and two-time Grand Slam winner Marcelo Melo 6-4, 7-5.

Davidovich Fokina got Spain off to a winning start as he dispatched Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4, 6-0, requiring four match points to earn the first victory of the tournament.

Haddad Maia then prevailed in the first WTA Tour match of the season by defeating Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 to level the tie at 1-1.

The end of the crunch mixed doubles tie was tight, with Brazil saving a match point before falling seconds later.

“I knew I had to be calm near the end,” Davidovich Fokina said. “I needed to focus on every point — in doubles things can change very quickly.”

Sorribes Tormo credited her compatriot with pulling them through.

“When you have your team behind you and such an amazing partner, everything is easier,” she said. “This was my first mixed doubles; I’m very happy to win.”

Spain are playing without Rafael Nadal at the 18-nation mixed teams event held in Perth and Sydney, with the 37-year-old ending a year-long injury absence at the Brisbane International instead.

