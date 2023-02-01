Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official

NEW YORK (AP): United Nations, US: A senior UN official condemned Russia on Friday for its “appalling assaults” on Ukraine which saw some 158 missiles and drones launched, which Kyiv blamed for the deaths of at least 30 people.

Schools, a maternity hospital, shopping arcades and blocks of flats were among the buildings hit in the nationwide barrage that also wounded over a hundred, said Ukrainian officials.

“Regrettably, today’s appalling assaults were only the latest in a series of escalating attacks by the Russian Federation,” said UN assistant secretary-general Mohamed Khiari.

“The (UN) Secretary-General unequivocally condemns, in the strongest possible terms, today’s appalling attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must stop immediately.”

The attacks — which also saw a Russian missile passing through Polish airspace — triggered international condemnation and fresh promises of military support to Ukraine, which has been fighting off invading Russian troops since late February 2022.

“We mourn this tragic loss of life,” said the US representative to the UN Security Council, calling it the largest aerial assault by Russia against Ukraine since the start of the war.

“Russia launched 158 combined drones and missiles against Ukraine — including 36 Shahad UAVs and 122 missiles… (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s objective remains unchanged, he seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people.”