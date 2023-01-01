Number of voters exceeds 126,980,000 in country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The number of registered voters has exceeded 126980,000 as per the data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Tuesday.

In 2018, there were 105955,409 voters in the country.

Now, there are 58472,014 female voters and 68508,258 male voters in the country.

The number of total voters in Punjab is 72310,582, in Sindh it is 26651,161, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) it is 21692,381, in Balochistan it is 5284,594, in Islamabad it is 1041,554.

The number of voters between 18 and 35 years of age in the country is 57095,197.

The number of voters between 36 and 45 years of age in the country is 27794,708.

The number of voters aged between 46 and 55 years in the country is 18124,028.

The number of voters aged between 56 and 65 years is 11889,259.

The number of voters above 66 years of age in the country is 12077,080.

ECP to procure 2,000 laptops for ROs

As preparations are underway for the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to give new laptops to the returning officers (ROs).

Quoting its sources, the channel reported that in this connection the ECP signed an agreement with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) yesterday for the purchase of 2,000 laptops.