CJP Faez Isa disposes of cases on 2nd day in court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard routine cases on his second day as the chief justice, and a three-member panel headed by him disposed of three out of the first five cases, on Tuesday.

A petition of the Pakistan Post was disposed of in the employment case.

A petition for cancelling bail in a murder case was disposed of on withdrawal.

An accused was granted pre-arrest bail in the CDA Land Department case.

A time of two weeks was given at the request of the lawyer in the appeal for job restoration.

An interesting conversation also took place between the chief justice and a lawyer in a land dispute case.

“Pathans are the best of people. You will not find people more hospitable than them. The only thing about Pathans is that they carry on their enmities for a long time,” he said.

“I think I said something in the wrong place,” said the lawyer and people in the courtroom laughed.

“I don’t think there will be consensus in the bench on this matter,” the chief justice remarked after looking at his fellow judges.

“We have to stop amateur litigation,” the chief justice said and expressed displeasure at the lawyer for switching between Urdu and English while referring to the date of the rental agreement.

“You have just committed a murder of two languages. Either tell in Urdu or speak English only,” the chief justice said to the lawyer.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has heard 15 cases so far since tomorrow.