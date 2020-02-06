Obama govt ‘was not well-postured’ for 2016 Russia meddling: US Senate report

WASHINGTON (Reuters): Former US President Barack Obama’s government “was not well postured” to counter Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, a US Senate report released Thursday said.

The Obama administration was further constrained in responding by a “heavily politicized environment” and other factors that inadvertently aided Russia, the report by the Senate Intelligence Committee added.

It also found that the manner in which the Obama administration handled the Russian interference operation may have obscured a more complete view of the extent of the meddling, limiting US action.