Officials urged to treat people based on Sharia

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate’s leader, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, reportedly on a visit to Uruzgan, urged officials to address the challenges of the citizens based on Sharia.

A spokesman for the Uruzgan governor, Ihsanullah Hamas, said that the Islamic Emirate’s leader held separate meetings with religious clerics, tribal elders and local officials and stressed the need to address existing problems in the province.

“In this meeting with the security officials, judges and provincial administrative officials, (he) instructed them to address the problems of the people on time and address all of the problems within the Islamic Sharia,” he said.

The tribal elders in their meeting with the Islamic Emirate leader called for the interim government’s attention to development projects.

Hamas said that the interim government will soon start development projects.

“In the near future, the construction of a street which was pledged by the governor will begin. Also work on the Ghazian electricity dam will begin,” he said.

This comes as political analysts said that the presence of the Islamic Emirate leader among the public boosts trust building between the interim government and people.

“This is the good news. We are hoping that he would appear not only in Uruzgan but also in northern areas and other areas wherever there is a gathering, and appear to the media, in order to hear the problems and voices of the people,” said Javid Momand, a political analyst.

“Uruzgan is one of the centers of the Taliban and some important officials of theirs (Taliban) have also come to Uruzgan. Maybe the leader of the Islamic Emirate is trying to prevent the opposition in Uruzgan and give the people of Uruzgan hope,” said Wahid Faqiri, an international relations analyst.

Earlier, the leader of the Islamic Emirate reportedly traveled to Herat, Farah, Helmand, Zabul, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak and Kabul.