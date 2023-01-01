Muttaqi to attend meeting in Kazan

KABUL (Agencies): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will attend the next Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan, which is scheduled to take place on September 29 in Kazan, Russia. The development was reported on Saturday by Bakhtar news agency citing deputy spokesman of Foreign Ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad. Recently, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said Moscow format member countries have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming meeting. He expressed hope that representatives of the current Afghan authorities will also participate. Rudenko noted that this meeting is a necessary step in the ongoing exchange of views on what is happening in Afghanistan. “And what the international community, in particular the countries of this format, could do to stabilize the general situation there,” he added. The members of the Moscow format on Afghanistan include Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.