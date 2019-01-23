OIC’s ambassador, Afghan Deputy FM discuss OIC-proposed university

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s ambassador to Kabul Huseyin Avni Botsali discussed matters relating to the organization with deputy foreign minister Idrees Zaman, a statement said on Tuesday.

Ambassador Botsali outlined his mission’s achievements in Afghanistan over the last one year in his meeting with Zaman, the statement from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Satisfied with the OIC mission’s achievements, the two sides noted the mission could do more and exchanged views on establishing a university in Afghanistan proposed by the OIC.

They also talked about logistical arrangements for the OIC mission’s office in Kabul.

The Deputy Foreign Minister briefed Ambassador Botsali on the Kabul Process 3rd meeting and informed him the OIC mission would be part of consultations prior to the event. (Pajhwok)