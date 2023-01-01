Only elected government to address issues: Fazl

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman here Saturday said that identification of loopholes in elections proces should not be considered as postponement of elections and the success of his party in local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa testfied the rising popularity of JUI-F in masses.

Addressing social media convention here, the JUIF leader said that he did not like to give statements against political opponent who was in jail due to his alleged misdeeds. Politicians should not be in jails, he said, adding however those who broke laws of Pakistan should be held accountable.

Maulana Fazl said that only an elected government could address the country’s problems. He said good governance and strong economy was imperative to move the country’s on road to progress and prosperity. Due to PTI Government incompetency, he said the country was reached at the verge of bankruptcy.