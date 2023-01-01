Violence underscores urgent need to address ‘the Palestine Question’: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that he was heartbroken by the escalating violence in the Middle East which underscored the urgent need to address ‘the Palestine Question’.

In a post on X, the prime minister said “We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two-state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan expressed concerns over the latest Palestine-Israel conflict after Hamas launched an attack against the occupying forces, the biggest in years.

“We are closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East and the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. “We are concerned about the human cost of the escalating situation,” the Foreign Office said, calling upon the international community to join hands to end the hostilities. The ministry’s statement added that the world powers should “come together for cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the Middle East”.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions. A viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, the statement added.