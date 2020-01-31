Opposition criticises govt for not repatriating Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit China

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Friday criticised the government’s decision to not evacuate Pakistani citizens stranded in virus-hit China and demanded that an aircraft be sent to repatriate the citizens.

The World Health Organisation declared a global emergency over the new coronavirus, as China reported Friday the death toll had climbed to 213 with nearly 10,000 infections.

The criticism came during a Senate session a day after the government announced it would not evacuate its citizens from China in the larger interest of the world, the region and the country.

“Mothers of the Pakistani students studying in China are upset and crying. Up till now, the government has not taken any protective measures that could help fight the disease. We try to stay away from important issues,” said PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

“It is wrong when the government says that it will not bring Pakistanis back to the country.”

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq remained optimistic that the coronavirus would be defeated soon and urged the government to establish information centres across the country and also requested that the government brings citizens back from China.

PPP’s Rehman Malik suggested that a special plane be sent for the purpose and if there is a risk of the virus spreading in the country, the repatriated Pakistanis should be screened before they are allowed to go home.

Senator Sherry Rehman also urged the government to take appropriate precautionary steps.

“Protecting their citizens is the prime responsibility of any country. The government should order kits for diagnosing coronavirus as the screening at airports is not helping us to diagnose cases locally,” she added.

Following a heated debate, the Senate session was later adjourned till February 3.

Governments globally are grappling with the challenge of how to get their citizens out of China’s Hubei province, where 60 million residents now live under virtual lockdown.

Pakistan said quarantine regulations prevented it from flying out the more than 500 Pakistani students and their families from Wuhan.

China has imposed transport bans in and around Wuhan – effectively trapping tens of millions of people – including thousands of foreigners – in a bid to contain the virus.