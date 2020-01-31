US envoy Khalilzad discusses ongoing Afghan peace process with army chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

The visit by the special envoy comes days after US chief diplomat for South Asia Ambassador Alice Well’s visit to the country.

The military’s media wing stated that during Friday’s meeting, the Afghan reconciliation process was discussed. The war-torn country inches towards what is hoped to be lasting peace after decades of conflict.

Other matters of mutual interest, including the regional security situation, were also discussed during the high-level meeting.

Khalilzad also appreciated and thanked Islamabad for facilitating the process “towards the mutual objective of peace in the region”, added the statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During an earlier visit by Ambassador Wells, Pakistan assured the United States of its role in seeking a political solution of the lingering conflict in Afghanistan amid reports that the US and Afghan Taliban are close to striking a peace deal after over year-long painstaking process.

In September last year, the US and Taliban had almost agreed to sign the framework agreement but President Trump walked away from the deal at the last minute, citing Taliban’s continued attacks targeting the American servicemen. Since then the US has been pushing the Taliban to agree on a ceasefire or at least reduce the level of violence in order to take the process forward.

Recently, the Afghan Taliban indicated that they were willing to reduce the level of violence, paving way for the much-awaited peace deal. However, it is believed that the US wants the Taliban not to restrict the apparent truce only for few days. Efforts are being made to convince the insurgent group at least to announce a one-month ceasefire.

The meeting at the Foreign Office came just ahead of an interaction between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Trump on the sidelines of World Economic Forum at the Davos.