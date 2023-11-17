Outright Institutional Failure

The KP Provincial Apex Committee has recently decided to continue crackdown/actions against the illegal spectrum more effectively and systematically and the concerned provincial/federal entities were directed to ensure well-coordinated actions to this end.

During the third meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee, the forum took stock of the progress on the implementation of its decisions taken in the last session concerning curbing the illegal spectrum including smuggling, extortion, use of illegal SIMS and weapons, Hawala/Hundi, fake documentation, Narcotics and NCP vehicles etc. in the province.

Historically, the state of Pakistan has backtracked facing a serious setback due to the non-deliverance and bad conduct of its institutions that primarily failed to grasp their primary role and task in the past decades. Ranging from police, the FIA, anti-corruption Establishment, NAB, the Judiciary, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Post, the PIA, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, banking, agriculture, energy, textile, trade and IT sectors.

Each and every aspect of our national life fundamentally witnessed extreme degradation, economic losses and collapse. Historically, the previous as well as the incumbent rulers never held accountable and prosecuted the relevant institutions and their top brass for failure instead Pakistani leaders established new institutions and formed committees and commissions to satisfy the national needs temporarily.

It is a matter of the near past that apex committees were formed in the centre and provinces to tackle the issue of terrorism in the aftermath of the APS tragedy. But leaders as well as the institutions took that as time pass activity and did not implement the 19 points National Action Plan (NAP) in true letter and spirit.

Hence, new apex committees have been formed to repeat the same worn-out strategies and failed policies instead of taking stringent institutional reforms, and accountability of the high-ups who only enjoyed luxurious lives but did not fulfill obligations attached to their prerogatives. Besides tackling the current situation, the committees must dig out the circumstances that led to the revival of terrorism, together with the institutional failures in detecting and responding to those fiascos.

If our District and Divisional institutions had performed their responsibility in the past year, no such situation would ever have existed in the country. The leaders must set such rules, deadlines and trends that strengthen national institutions enabling them effectively perform their functions and tackle the challenges mechanically at the early stage in the future.