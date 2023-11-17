The dilemma of level playing field

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has recently presented a 24-point Charter of Demands (CoD) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asking the watchdog to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections and provide a level playing field to the PTI so that the party can freely run its campaign in the run-up to the Feb 8 polls. According to the details, a three-member team of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) shared its concerns about the elections and pointed out obstacles to the party’s election campaign. The PTI team asked for allotment of the bat as the party’s electoral symbol and informed the ECP that PTI was not being allowed to hold public gatherings, rallies and corner meetings on private premises. The Team further pointed out that either their requests for holding public meetings were unduly delayed or even flatly refused. The party faces challenges and even not being allowed to print its flags and banners. During the meeting, the PTI team also demanded the release and recovery of allegedly kidnapped and arrested PTI workers/ leaders and requested the issuance of a notification by the ECP to enable a ‘fair and just’ electoral process.

There are wide-ranging apprehensions and a panorama of a level playing field from across the political spectrum ahead of crucial elections in the country. Interestingly, the complaint from the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is somehow justified because the party remained in the opposition and had a clash with the government and state institutions over the past almost one and a half years. The cabal of the former ruling coalition partners including the PML-N, the PPP, the MQM Pakistan, and the Awami National Party are also complaining about segregation/discrimination and demanding a level playing field from the ECP and the interim setup, which they installed through mutual consensus a few months back.

Historically, a level playing field in the electoral process is crucial for ensuring fairness, transparency, and the integrity of democratic elections. Hence, the provision of an equal opportunity to all political parties and candidates to compete for votes, regardless of their resources or political influence is of utmost importance. It sets a healthy electoral environment and promotes a more inclusive and representative democracy, along with building voters’ confidence in the democratic institutions, electoral system, and election regulating body in the country. Anyhow, impartiality and provision of a level playing field for all stakeholders become more essential in the modern age, where nothing can be hidden from the eyes of vibrant media and hybrid social media.

As for the PTI, the party has some genuine concerns regarding the forthcoming polls and alleged backtracking ahead of nationwide elections in the country. Political engineering instead of prosecution and indictment of the PTI leaders in the aftermath of the May 9 riots is an important factor that has changed the entire political landscape in the country. The newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has become a reality that’s not only made a deep cut in the PTI’s vote bank but significantly reduced the public support and effectiveness of the party, once claimant to be the largest political group in the country. Similarly, the May 9 riots and PTI’s resolute clash/tussle with the national institutions together with the Pakistan Army, the ECP and a selected view of the judiciary has seriously berated the group among the intelligentsia and educated segment of the society.

The PTI has categorically lodged its complaint at the competent forum and the ECP has a constitutional role in providing a level playing field to all contesting political groups including the PTI, the MQM and other regional/ ethnic groups, so each party and every candidate launch its election campaign in a free, fair and conducive environment. Whilst, the PTI should not use this opportunity to settle its political and legal issues relating to the May 9 riots, Toshkhana cases etc in the garb of a level playing field before or in the post-election era. At the same time, the ECP must use all possible resources to ensure a level playing field and equal rights and opportunities for all stakeholders, as it is essential for upholding the core principles of democracy, equality, fairness, and representation, in the electoral process. Which is a top priority of a long-held turmoil-hit and politically destabilized nation.