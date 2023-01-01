Over 70 aircraft and helicopters repaired

KABUL (TOLOnews): The commander of the Afghan Air Force, Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi, said that they have repaired more than 70 aircraft and helicopters within the past two years. He said that maintenance teams of the AAF have recently repaired a Russian MI-17 helicopter. “Our maintenance has repaired approximately more than 70 aircraft and helicopters. Some of the helicopters and aircraft are still under repair,” he said. The military analysts said that the repair of the aircraft and helicopters are important for the military sector. “Any kind of Air Force equipment which is being repaired, from helicopters to other equipment, is beneficial,” said Yousuf Ameen Zazai, a military analyst. “Having helicopters will strengthen the Air Force and the Islamic Emirate should make efforts in this regard,” said Sadiq Shinwari, political analyst. Amid the collapse of the former republican government of President Ashraf Ghani, dozens of aircraft and helicopters were taken to the neighboring countries by Afghan pilots, who fled the country.