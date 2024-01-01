PA Speaker suspends memberships of treasury MPAs elected on SIC reserved seats

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Friday suspended the membership of 27 treasury MPAs who were elected on the reserved as well as women seats of Sunni Ittehad Council in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan suspended the membership of the MPAs on the point of order of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Rana Aftab who pointed out the ruling of the apex court on the SIC reserved seats case.

On the occasion, the Punjab Assembly Speaker read out the decision of the Supreme Court in the assembly session. The speaker said that the implementation of the SC order regarding the suspension of members will effect from today. The desk of the Sunni Ittehad Council welcomed the speaker’s ruling.

The MPAs whose membership was suspended include Sadia Muzaffar, Amira Khan, Fiza Maimoona, Soumia Atta, Abida Bashir, Rahat Afza, Maqsudaan Bibi and Rukhsana Shafiq Tahsin Fawad.

The memberships of Maria Talal, Farzana Abbas, and Sajda Naveed were also suspended.

The membership of Shaughta Faisal, Nasreen Riaz, Uzma Butt, and Afshan Hassan was also frozen till further orders of the SC. The MPAs Syeda Samreen Taj and Samira Nazir were elected on PML-Q tickets. Shahrbanu, Zeiba Ghafoor, Kanwal Nauman, Rubina Nazir and Saima Zahid were also among the suspended MPAs.

Moreover, three minority MPAs who were suspended comprised Tariq Masih, Wasim Anjum, and Basrooji.