PAF fighter jet crashes in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Wing commander Nauman Akram on Wednesday has embraced martyred as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jet F-16 crashed near Islamabad’s Shakarparian while rehearsing for the March 23 flypast, the air force spokesman confirmed.

According to the statement, police personnel and rescue teams have launched an operation while the entire area has been cordoned off. An inquiry board has also been formed to determine the cause of crash, the official added.

Sources told that no casualties have been reported so far. A huge cloud of smoke was seen billowing into the sky after the mishap.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari reacted to the crash and expressed hope for the safety of the pilots.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman also tweeted and preyed for the pilots.