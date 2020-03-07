Pak-Afghan border at Torkham will be used as trade corridor: NA Speaker

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says Pak-Afghan border at Torkham will be used as a trade corridor to boost business activities with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

Speaking at a function in Mardan today (Saturday), he said the hard time is almost over and now a new era of development and prosperity will begin to provide relief to the public.

The Speaker said Swat motorway upon its completion will open new vistas of development besides providing a number of jobs to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.