Pak Army bags National Games rowing event title

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has grabbed the rowing event of the National Games while Wapda and Pakistan Navy bagged second and third positions, respectively.

Pakistan Army bagged the title of champion with 16 gold and 12 silver medals.

Wapda secured second position with 8 gold,10 silver and 6 bronze medals while Pakistan Navy clinched the third position with 3 gold, 6 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Pakistan Railways secured the fourth position with a gold medal and Higher education Commission secured fifth position with 9 bronze medals. Rawalpindi Women’s University Vice Chancellor Anila Kamal distributed trophies and medals among the players of the teams. Chairman of Pakistan Rowing Federation Rizwan ul Haq was also present on the occasion.

Army attains first spot in National Games Karate: In the men’s and women’s karate events of the National Games, Pakistan Army achieved first position with three gold medals, WAPDA secured second position with three golds and Balochistan gained third position with two silvers.

According to the details, in the final competitions of the men’s and women’s karate event in the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta, Pakistan Army attained first position with 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

WAPDA bagged 3 gold and 2 silver medals while Balochistan took 3rd position by winning 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

While HEC got five medals, Punjab gained three and Railway achieved one bronze medal.

Victorious Pakistan army dominates national games with taekwondo triumph: Pakistan Army emerged as the top performer in the 34th National Games, clinching a remarkable 31 gold, six silver medals across different categories of men’s and women’s taekwondo events.

The Air Force secured the second position, showcasing their prowess with an impressive tally of three gold medals, six silver medals, and 11 bronze medals.

WAPDA maintained a strong hold on the third position, earning two gold medals, 17 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals.

The Higher education Commission (HEC) claimed the fourth spot, securing one gold medal, four silver medals, and 10 bronze medals.

Sindh held on to the fifth position with two silver and one bronze medal.

Balochistan stood sixth position with one silver and seven bronzes while Punjab achieved seventh position with one silver and three bronzes.

Similarly, Pakistan Railways got 11 bronze medals, KPK gained 10 bronze medals, Islamabad secured 3 bronze medals and Police attained 3 bronze medals in 34th National Games so far. (APP)