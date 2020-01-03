Pak players off to flying start at British Open

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan got off to a flying start in the first round of the British Junior Open Squash Championship 2019 as they recorded emphatic wins to move to next round of the event at Birmingham, UK.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) the first round matches of the coveted event kicked off on Thursday wherein in U-13 category, Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz swatted aside USA’s Christian Capella 3-1 in a well-fought battle.

Abdullah took the first game 12-10 and second 13-11, but lost the third game 8-11.

However, he once again displayed great skills and mental agility to win the fourth game 12-10 and advance to the next round.

In U-15 category, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ammad defeated England’s Oliver Coulcher 3-0 by an 11-3, 12-10 and 11-2 scoreline.

Similarly, in U-17 category, Waleed Khalil edged passed England’s Harvey Mcintyre 3-0 in a one-sided affair.

The British was favourite to win in front of his home crowd, but he remained unable to match Waleed’s class, who defeated him in straight sets 11-3, 11-2 and 11-2 to move to second round.

Elsewhere, in U-19 category, Hamza Shareef produced stunning performance to defeat Czech Republic’s Lubos Walter 3-0, winning the fixture by an 11-6, 11-6 and 11-6 scoreline to reserve a spot in the second.