Pakistan Army hold Volleyball uniform among eight Regional teams

PESHAWAR (APP): The Pakistan Army Tuesday distributed volleyball uniform among eight Regional Teams including Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Peshawar, and a team from Peshawar Volleyball Academy here at PSB Coaching Center Hall on Tuesday.

Col. Adeel of the Engineering Corps was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the distribution the players, coaches and managers of the eight participation teams were introduced to him. Director Operation Salim Raza, Deputy Director Sports Amir Zahir Shah, Regional Sports Officers Mardan Suliman Khan, Peshawar (Zakir Ullah), Dera Ismail Khan (Anwar Kamal Burki), Kohat (Sajid Afridi), Malakand (Shakeel Ur Rehman), Hazara (Ahmad Zaman), Bannu (Shafqat Ullah), coaches Khalid Khan, Wasif Ullah), Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, players and spectators were also present.

The colourful ceremony was started from the recitation of Holy Quran by Mikail of Peshawar, followed by the national anthem and March Past of all the participating eight teams, seven from as many Regions and one from Peshawar Volleyball Academy.

Speaking on this occasion, Col. Adeel said that it is a special directive of the Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat to hold open trials and short-listed players from each of the seven regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar in order to promote the game of volleyball in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is full of volleyball game potential but during the last National Championship Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained at No. 6 position, which is not justified at any level that is why it was decided to hold open trials, short-list talented players and provide them good coaching under qualified coaches.

He said, we have decided to have international coaching facilities for the players besides the selected top 20 players of the U22, U18 and U16 who would be kept under rigorous training and coaching for a longer duration. During the training these selected and short-listed players would be provided honorarium besides proper diet as well.

Col. Adeel said that a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Regional Boys Volleyball League would be commencing from Wednesday (January 3) with all the eight teams taking part. A selection committee, he said, would monitor the performance of the players before short-listing him for the final team.

Earlier, he called each of the Regional teams and distributed uniforms – (a shirt and trouser) among the players one-by-one. He also advised the players to give their cent percent during the League.