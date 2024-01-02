PHF announces squad for Olympic Qualifiers

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Hockey Federation Tuesday announced squad for the upcoming Olympic Qualifier event. Imad Butt will assume the captaincy, while Abu Bakr Mahmood has been appointed as the vice-captain.

Following the recommendations of the National Hockey Selection Committee, under the leadership of Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, President PHF MIir Tariq Hussain Bugti’s final approval has paved the way for the unveiling of the 18-member Pakistan hockey team. The committee, comprising Olympians Naseer Ali, Rahim Khan, and Leaque Lashari International, meticulously evaluated the players’ performances during the conclusive trials.

The Olympic Qualifier event, scheduled to take place from January 15 to 21 in Muscat, Oman, will witness the participation of key players, including goalkeepers Abdullah Ishtiaq, Waqar, Arbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah, Sufiyan Khan, Imad Shakeel Butt (Captain), and Abu Bakr Mahmood (Vice Captain). The team also includes Murtaza Yaqoob, Abdul Mannan, Aqeel Ahmed, Moeen Shakil, Salman Razaq, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Ghazanfar Ali, Abdul Rahman Jr, Zikriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, and Arshad Liaquat.

The management team comprises Head Coach Shahnaz Sheikh, Coach Shakil Abbasi, Assistant Coach Olympian Dilawar Hussain, Goalkeeper Coach Amjad Ali, Physiotherapist Waqas Mahmood, and Physical Trainer Muhammad Imran Khan.