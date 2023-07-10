Pakistan became Elite Republic: Senator Mushtaq

F. P. Report

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami former provincial chief and senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has said the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been converted to the Elites’ republic as bills are frequently passed in the parliament to increase the perks and privileges of the elite class.

JI senator was addressing the monthly congregation of his party held at Ahya ul Uloom Balambat as chief guest here on Sunday. The event was also addressed by the JI district chief Izazul Mulk, general secretary Hafiz Yaqub ur Rehman and other prominent religious scholars.

Mushtaq Ahmad said the JI was all set to launch a massive protest campaign for the release of Dr Aafia, who has been jailed in America. The JI senator had recently met with Dr Aafia in an American jail recently and had promised to get her free. He said that it was not the ‘Washington’ but the ‘Islamabad’ that created hurdles in her release. He said the key to her release from the jail was in Islamabad but the rulers were reluctant to raise their voice for her. He asked the nation to stand with the JI in its campaign for Dr Aafia release.

The JI leader said the government was forced after his motion to reverse its decision to increase the perks and privileges of the sitting and past senate chairmen and other members. He said the government had bowed before the International Monetary Fund for $3 billion but on the other hand it was not ready to give up luxurious life. He said that Rs 200,000 were increased in the judges’ salaries. He said the Supreme Court and High Courts’ judges should focus on provision of speedy and easy justice.

The JI leader said that Sweden, a small state in Europe had dared to burn the Holy Quran but the Muslim world with more than 1.5 billion population could not stop it from doing so, that was a shame for us. He asked the Muslim rulers to take practical steps for stopping desecration and blasphemy in the western world.

Residents protested in favor of their demands: Residents of Walai Kandao area led by Ahmad Zeb Yousafzai held a protest demonstration against the police department for forcibly grabbing their lands for construction of the police lines.

The residents blocked the Timergara Munda road for some time and chanted slogans against the police department. Speaking on the occasion Ahmad Zeb alleged that about 200 kanals of lands owned by them had been illegally used for construction of the police lines at Walai Kandao. He said the land owners filed a petition in the court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan had decided the case in their favour.

He said that despite the court’s decision, construction work on the building had not stopped. He demanded the government to take notice of the matter and implement the court orders in that regard. The residents threatened to launch a protest campaign against the local police if