Pakistan, China sign several MoUs to expand cooperation in diverse fields

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China here on Sunday signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.

The signing ceremony was held in Islamabad on Sunday which was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Vice Prime Minister Wang Qishan.

These MoUs include cooperation in economic and technical affairs, disaster management and assistance in agriculture sector of Lasbella University.

Earlier in the day, in recognition of his services for promoting Pak-China ties, President Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan’s highest civil award ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan during a ceremony held at President House in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Senate chairman, services chiefs, cabinet members, MNAs and foreign dignitaries. President Arif Alvi said that Wang Qishan was a great friend of Pakistan and ardent supporter of Pak-China Friendship.

Wang Qishan arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received the Chinese leader at the airport.