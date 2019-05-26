Thousands of Muslims observe Itikaf

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of Muslim worshipers while leaving their regular affairs of life and sat in Itikaf at mosques across the country after Maghrib prayers tonight.

The Muslims observing Itikaf sit in seclusion in mosques and worship till the sighting of Shawwal moon. During this period, they offer special prayers to seek the blessings and mercy of Allah Almighty.

According to the sayings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W) the prophet himself observed Itikaf and directed his followers to do so for seeking the ‘Lailat-ul-Qadar in the last ten days of Ramazan.