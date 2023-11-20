Pakistan launches Yatra Booking Portal for Sikh pilgrims

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab inaugurated the booking portal for Sikh pilgrims to Nankana Sahib yatra and other sacred Gurdwaras in Pakistan.

On the instruction of the Punjab’s CM, the first religious tourism program was launched to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims and promote interfaith harmony.

Through this portal, Sikh pilgrims around the world are able to access online hotel booking services, transportation, and hire security services making their pilgrimage planning more efficient.

The inclusion of security services ensures a safe and secure journey for Sikh pilgrims; however, the Sikh pilgrims will get VIP status during their tour to Pakistan.

Addressing to media, CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi stated that Sikh pilgrims will receive warm hospitality, ensuring a fulfilling and memorable experience during their religious journey. He assured to provide the best possible facilities to the Sikh pilgrims.

In order to enhance the security of religious tourists, the CM Punjab announced the establishment of a tourism police in Punjab.

Dr Mimpal Singh – a member of the Parbandhak Committee – expressed gratitude for the establishment of the Sikh Yatra Booking Portal and lauded CM Naqvi’s efforts in this initiative.

“Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan four times a year but with the inauguration of this portal, the Sikh yatra can become more convenient for our community,” Mimpal Singh said.

He said that the pilgrims cherish their visits to Pakistan and often return as goodwill ambassadors.

He acknowledged the proactive approach of Mohsin Naqvi and recognized it as a significant step towards strengthening cultural ties and promoting religious tourism in the country.