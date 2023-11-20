Punjab govt relaxes lockdown; allows markets to remain open on Thursday, Friday

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Punjab government has relaxed the restrictions of smart lockdown allowing shopkeepers of eight cities to open their business today and tomorrow (Saturday).

Earlier a complete lockdown had been imposed on today (Thursday) in Lahore, Nanka Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Hafizabad. It was reported that from today to Sunday the educational institutions, offices, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas and gyms would remain closed in these eight cities.

However, now the lockdown strategy has been changed and markets are allowed to resume their businesses for two days—Thursday and Friday. The spokesperson for Commissioner Lahore has issued the amended notification in this regard. Restaurants, cinemas and gyms have also been allowed to resume their business activities.

A restriction has been imposed on the burning of crop residues, garbage, tyres, polythene bags and leather as well.

The provincial government has exempted the medical stores, pharmacies, petrol pumps, tandoors, bakeries and dairy shops from the lockdown restriction.

Besides, the State Bank of Pakistan has also announced that banks would also remain closed on November 10 in smog-hit districts.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast rain in Lahore tonight where air quality index has reached to an alarming level—more than 400—creating plethora of problems for the masses. The surging hazard of smog is unbridled forcing the provincial government to impose section 144 and adopted the method of smart lockdown to bridle pollution.

Due to smog, Lahore is once again ranked second most polluted city in the world and government has appealed the people to stay indoor during the lockdown days.