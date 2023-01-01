Pakistan marks Independence Day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14 (Monday), the nation is brimming with excitement and eager to pay tribute to the relentless struggle of our forefathers and national heroes in their quest for a separate homeland.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. The day commenced with special prayers for the country’s prosperity and unity, an apt prayer given the turmoil on the political and economic fronts.

Moreover, a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in all provincial capitals were made as a tribute to the country that has weathered many a storm. In a moving moment, the country then resounded with sirens at 7:58am, heralding the grand flag-hoisting ceremony at 8am.

While the change of guard ceremonies were held at Mazar-i-Iqbal in Lahore and Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi. Mosques across the country reverberated with early morning prayers for prosperity, solidarity, and peace. As the country marks the day with a national holiday, various public and private sector departments are geared up to host a range of special functions and activities, including seminars, discussions, photographic exhibitions, artistic displays of paintings and poetry, national song renditions, and vibrant debate competitions to reflect on the monumental feat achieved 76 years ago.

The spotlight today will be on recognising the tireless contributions of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and the sacrifices made by national heroes and ordinary people as they fought for sovereignty and a right to self-determination in a time, even when the odds were against them. Streets and avenues of the federal capital and other cities have already turned into a sea of colours — especially green — and people adorn their houses, cars, and streets with flags, banners, and buntings, creating an ambiance of festivity that is sorely needed.

Prominent public and private edifices are aglow with illuminations, commemorating this significant occasion. Print and electronic media, on this day, pay tribute to the indelible contributions of Pakistan’s heroes, paying homage to their extraordinary dedication. Police across the country have finalised traffic management plans for the convenience and safety of the general public as people throng public spaces such as parks, malls, markets, and beaches to celebrate the day, mingling with each other.

Literary and cultural organisations, including the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day’s significance. However, no one is as excited on this day as children, the country’s biggest asset and its future. To engage these excited little ones and to educate them about the significance of the day, private and public educational institutions will hold different activities, including competitions, functions, and sessions to educate students about the historical struggle behind the creation of Pakistan.

Cities across the country have turned green and white colour with Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, buntings, pin badges, toys, and other decorative accessories to attract youngsters and children. Moreover, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services, and even electronics companies have offered exciting discounts, adding to the festivity. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, President Arif Alvi congratulated people on Pakistan’s Independence Day anniversary.

“On this day, we pay tribute to the sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers and workers of the Pakistan Movement,” the president wrote. “The stories of those people, who faced hardships, endured oppression and braved immense challenges to reach Pakistan, serve as a source of inspiration for our future generations,” he wrote, adding that the sacrifices of our forefathers should be valued.

“76 years ago, on this day, Pakistan gained independence after the historic struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“The Muslims of India wanted a homeland for themselves where they could freely order their individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam. This day marks the culmination of a democratic and political struggle in our quest for freedom from colonial rule,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the significance of this day, he wrote that it gives us the opportunity for introspection. “We should reflect on the nation’s progress so far, prevailing challenges, and opportunities for growth. It is a time to renew our commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.” He then urged people to pledge to uphold the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice, and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by Islam.

“On this important day, let’s also remember our oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), facing Indian atrocities for decades.” “India’s illegal actions, including ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special legal status in 2019, have further deteriorated the human rights situation in the valley in the form of extra-judicial killings, torture, and illegal detentions,” he stated as he reaffirmed the country’s dedication in standing with our Kashmiri brethren.

He further urged the entire Pakistani nation to work wholeheartedly for the country’s development. “There is a need to unite to cope with the social, political, economic and security challenges facing the Nation today. So, let’s resolve that we will not hesitate to offer any sacrifice for the security, prosperity, and development of the country,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the nation is celebrating the anniversary of Pakistan’s independence. In his message for Independence Day, he said on this auspicious occasion, he extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, including overseas Pakistanis. “This day holds a special significance in our hearts, for this historic day saw an unprecedented freedom struggle culminating in the establishment of the State of Pakistan.

“Today, we pay rich tributes to the men, women and children who got together under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to struggle for the creation of a land they could call home,” he stated. “In the process, they established a glorious example of commitment and devotion to the cause of Pakistan. I also take this opportunity to pay homage to the Quaid-e-Azam’s visionary leadership and other leaders without whom the dream of Pakistan could not see the light of day.”

“The nation will eternally remain indebted to them for gifting us with the precious gift of freedom,” the PM said, adding the freedom struggle for a separate homeland represented an idea whose time had come, an idea rooted in self-assertion and hope of a better tomorrow. It was for a country where our people could explore their potential and live in peace in line with their glorious traditions, ethos, culture, and values. The idea of Pakistan was much bigger than we can imagine, the PM maintained, adding it was an aspiration shaped by a fear of living under the majoritarian principle advocated by Congress.

PM Shehbaz further said there was no denying the importance of the many milestones we have achieved in the last seven and a half decades, often against opposing circumstances. “We have faced the worst natural disasters, conflicts and wars and always managed to build back better. All along the way, we have jealously guarded the gift of freedom that we so passionately prize,” he added.

He also recognised the importance and the urgency of Kashmir’s struggle for freedom that spans well over seven decades. “As we celebrate Independence Day, we stand in complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), who are waging a struggle for their right to self-determination. “Pakistan remains committed to providing political, moral, and diplomatic support to them. Despite a four-year military siege and complete information blackout, the people of IIOJ&K have displayed remarkable resilience and defiance against the Indian oppressive apparatus,” he said, calling upon the international community and human rights organisations to take note of the rights abuses in IIOJ&K.

“Our stance remains firm, advocating for a peaceful resolution of the dispute in line with the UN resolutions, recognizing the right of Kashmiri people to decide their own future through a free and fair plebiscite. “The spirit of independence continues to inspire Pakistanis to overcome challenges and work towards a nation that embodies the principles of justice, equality, and prosperity for all,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab interim CM Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the country’s Independence Day. In his message, released Sunday, he expressed his felicitations to all his countrymen on this significant day. He acknowledged the immense blessing of freedom and expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for enabling his countrymen to breathe in the world as a sovereign nation.

The chief minister underscored the need to comprehend and uphold the intrinsic worth and honour of a nation that is free. He paid tribute to the countless Muslims who dedicated their lives to kindle the flame of liberation and the venerable forebears of our liberated land. Paying homage to the unparalleled valour of those who laid down their lives during the Pakistan Movement, he emphasised the significance of their sacrifice in pursuit of a peaceful nation.

The CM, in his message, called for introspection and learning from past experiences to chart a promising path forward. He stressed the imperative of adhering to the tenets of faith, unity, and organisation, with each individual playing an integral role in the nation’s advancement. Naqvi asserted the shared responsibility of bequeathing a harmonious, robust, and flourishing Pakistan to the forthcoming generations.

He underscored the pivotal role of exemplary unity and solidarity in confronting the challenges that lie ahead. He called upon all citizens to renew their commitment to prioritise the nation’s growth over personal interests and collaboratively elevate the stature of Pakistan.