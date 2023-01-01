Murad for consensus caretaker setup

KARACHI (INP): Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the People’s Party hopefully will become the largest party of Pakistan in the next election. He was talking to media after inaugurating Machhli Chowk to KANUPP road in Karachi.

He said the PPP has ruled Sindh for last 15 years and hopefully it will become the largest party of Pakistan in the next election. “We are sure the PPP will emerge as the largest party in Karachi,” CM Shah said. “The MQM and Jamaat-e-Islami are saying the PPP did nothing,” a journalist asked. CM replied with “no comments”.

Talking on the caretaker setup in Sindh, chief minister said that the two sides have discussed several names and one of them will become the caretaker chief minister of Sindh. “Hopefully, we will reach to consensus in the time till 12 tonight,” he said.

“In previous two periods, we had reach to decision on the final day of consultations,” he said. “If failed to reach agreement, me and the opposition leader will suggest two names to the parliamentary committee,” he said. “It is a misconception that the name will come from some other place,” he added. Chief Minister was earlier briefed about dualization project of the Hawkes Bay Road. The road has been built by the KMC under the Competitive and Livable City Project of the World Bank. “Machhli Chowk to KANUPP road has been built with a cost of 1.15 billion rupees,” the CM was briefed.