Pakistan Navy and contemporary challenges

Pakistan Navy recently hosted a successful Keel Laying Ceremony of the second Hangor Class Submarine at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). According to a bilateral defense agreement between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), 8 Hangor Class Submarines were to be built for the Pakistan Navy. Four submarines are currently under construction at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry in China whereas the remaining 04 are being built at KS&EW under the Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement between the two longstanding allies.

Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and Peace preacher state in the region and beyond, whilst Islamabad specifically illustrated its quest for peace through participation in the UN peace missions, multilateral excercises and global campaign against Sea piracy throughout the past. Pakistan has faced eternal animosity from its staunch rival since from very existence and confronts an all-time risk of aggression from its Eastern frontiers, thus Pakistan’s defense forces including the Pakistan Navy have shored up their operational preparedness within territorial waters, coastal areas, and land borders to effectively safeguard the nation’s territorial sovereignty, economic interests alongside maintaing their presence in the area. The current complex geopolitical and geostrategic dynamics have caused significant security challenges for the Pakistan Navy which demands an all-weather kinetic strategy and heightened vigilance to effectively thwart potential hazards. Pakistan Navy has always remained committed to maintaining regional peace and stability along with ensuring the safety and security of the Country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the global energy/trade routes through the country’s territorial waters.

Pakistan Navy launched a decade long modernization program to acquire state of the art warships, submarines, anti-Ship and armed drone capabilities through a mix of indigenization and procuring the latest state of the art technologies from friendly countries including China, Turkey, South Africa and others. Besides purchasing 8 Hangor Class Submarines and 054 A/P type frigates from China, Pakistan struck a defense deal with Republic of Turkiye for 4 Meljum type corvettes on Transfer of Technology (ToT) basis. Two such warships have already inducted into Pakistan Naval fleet and remaining two would be completed in the next two years.

In fact, an undeclared arms race is set between arch rivals, India and Pakistan, which pragmatically expanding in all spheres of the national defence ranging from ground forces, air power, Naval surface and subsurface capabilities together with nonconventional weapons, long range missiles, and nuclear warheads. New Delhi is unprecedentedly expanding its military capability, wherein India’s blue water navy with bulk of conventional weapons, over a dozen submarines, Air craft carriers and nuclear powered submarines seriously threaten Pakistan territorial sovereignty and cause grave challenges to the country’s defence. In response, Pakistan Navy has acquired 8 Hangor II type conventional submarines from China that can successfully launch short range nuclear capable Babur missle to effectively counter Indian air craft carriers and submarines fleet during any war scenario in the future.

Historically, Indian Navy has advantage of its numerical superiority while New Delhi also enjoys superior capabilities in case of its air craft carriers and nuclear powered submarines which Pakistan planned to foil through Offensive Sea denial strategy augmented with Hangor-II type conventional submarines coupled with the most advanced Tughril Class 054 A/P frigates which are equipped with the latest sonars and supersonic missiles successfilly pushing regional tactical balance in favor of Pakistan Navy. Pakistan Navy not only increasing its surface fleet through induction of cautiously selected quality weapons but enhances its presence in its traditional orbit in Indian Ocean Region (IOR), gradually projecting Pakistan Naval power in the region and beyond. Pakistan Navy is near to chase its long held goal of attaining the status of a credible Naval power in Indian Ocean Region. However, continuation of this title would require persistent upgradation in the fleet, R & D, personnel training, induction of latest electronic gadgets and sonars to effectively coup with the emerging challenges in the contemporary world.