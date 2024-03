F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways will run four special trains to facilitate passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Pakistan Railways runs special Eid trains every year to facilitate passengers heading to or coming from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

A majority of those working in other cities, travel to hometowns before Eid and return to workplaces after holidays through these special trains.